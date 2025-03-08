Ghana exports 300 megawatts of power to neighbours – Energy Minister

Ghana is currently exporting 300 megawatts of electricity to her neighbouring countries, Mr John Abu Jinapor, the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, announced this on the floor of Parliament on Friday.

Contributing to the debate on President Mahama’s State of the Nation Address, the Minister said: “We are exporting about 300 megawatts of power outside including Burkina Faso, Benin and to other neighboring countries, and so obviously when you have enough, you can export,” he said.

The Energy Minister also dismissed the Minority Caucus’ claims that there was ongoing load shedding in parts of the country and thus said there was no need for a load-shedding timetable.

He said the Mahama-led government was working to stabilise power supply.

“Today, let me put on record that we are not shedding load, and so the demand by the minority and some people that we publish a load-shedding timetable is mute,” he stated.

He stated that the energy system was fragile due to fuel supply constraints and thus assured the public that efforts were underway to secure more fuel and settle outstanding payments to some power producers.

“The system is very fragile and weak, but we’ve been working around the clock to procure enough fuel and to make some payments to power suppliers to hold the system,” he said.

Source: GNA