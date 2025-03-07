Okyeman youth petition Parliament over ‘derogatory’ remarks against J.B. Danquah

The Coalition for Youth Development in Okyeman has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, to take action against Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Mr Murtala Mohammed, for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the late Dr Joseph Boakye Danquah.

According to the group, the National Democratic Congress MP, Mr Murtala Mohammed allegedly referred to late Dr J.B. Danquah as a “traitor” and a “CIA operative” during parliamentary proceedings on Tuesday February 4, 2025.

The coalition argued that those comments were not only offensive but also disrespectful to the legacy of late Dr Danquah, who played a pivotal role in Ghana’s independence struggle.

“We urge the Speaker to take immediate action by compelling the MP to retract his statement and issue a formal apology on the floor of Parliament,” said Mr Akomaning Yeboah, convenor of the Coalition for Youth Development in Okyeman.

“We also demand that the remarks be expunged from the official parliamentary records, as such historical misrepresentations undermine national unity and dishonor the memory of Dr Danquah,” he added.

Receiving the petition, Clerk to Parliament Mr Ebenezer Ahuma Djietror assured that, “the appropriate action would be taken by the Speaker in due course.”

Source: GNA