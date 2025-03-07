Danish Embassy engages Ministry of Local Government to ensure effective wastewater management

The Royal Danish Embassy has paid a courtesy call to the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to discuss wastewater management among other water-related concerns.

Mr Tom Norring, the Danish Ambassador to Ghana, said Denmark excelled in wastewater management, much like its strength in providing clean water.

He said Denmark was committed to ensuring that water, whether supplied to private households or businesses, remained clean upon entry and was effectively treated when it became contaminated.

“We must find sustainable solutions to ensure that water is managed effectively and can be safely reintroduced into circulation,” Mr Norring said.

“We will work closely with Ghana as a strong and reliable partner, particularly in addressing water-related challenges.”

He said Denmark had supported Ghana with development aid for more than 40 years, and that since Ghana’s independence and its transition to democracy, the country had consistently been regarded as a strong and resilient nation, one that had served as a beacon of hope for development in West Africa.

Denmark was also very supportive in the just ended 2024 General Election, which ended peacefully, enabling the continuity of being active partners, the Ambassador said.

Mr Norring noted that Ghana and Denmark shared numerous mutual interests that must continue to be nurtured, and that both nations were dedicated to addressing significant security challenges in the region, including terrorism and extreme violence.

“Denmark also takes the threat of maritime insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea seriously, aligning with Ghana’s concerns in this area,” he added.

The Embassy, he added, had an extensive programme in place to help strengthen the capacity of Ghana and neighboring countries to combat maritime insecurity, including piracy and other crimes at sea.

Both Denmark and Ghana valued standing together to support the United Nations and the multilateral system to ensure the safety and security of nations, and safeguarding borders through the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, he added.

Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, said Denmark’s collaboration with the Government spanned decades across various sectors like water, sanitation and local governance through the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA).

The Ministry had collaborated with DANIDA in the implementation of interventions such as Danish Support to District Assemblies Phase I and II, District Development Facility, and Local Service Delivery and Governance Programme.

“In 2022 and 2023, the Embassy also, through the DANIDA Fellowship Centre, facilitated the participation of two staff from the Ministry in short courses on Organisational Change Management, and had again requested the nomination of two staff for the 2024/2025 programme.

He said currently, the Embassy was collaborating with Tema Metropolitan Assembly in the implementation of the Strategic Sector Corporation, based on a proposal the TMA sent to the Embassy.

That was to assist in the effectively management of the Central Sewerage System, which was over stretched due to increase in population, coupled with improper disposal of liquid waste and the release of hazardous effluent from industries into the environment.

Mr. Ibrahim said the Ministry would continuously collaborate with the Danish Embassy to build capacities for officials and staff of the Regional Coordinating Councils and District Assemblies in the execution of their duties through the soon to be established University of Local Governance and Development.

“We will also collaborate to improve sanitation and environmental sustainability akin to the DSDA II, and provide support to sub-district structures to revamp them and ensure their functionality,” he added.

Source: GNA