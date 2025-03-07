Court grants man bail for fraudulent land transaction

A driver who is allegedly involved in a fraudulent land transaction has been granted a GH¢50,000.00 bail with two sureties by the Amasaman Circuit Court.

Frederick Nii Boye Mettle, who allegedly took GH¢25,000.00 from Madam Sarah Opare under the pretext of securing her a plot of land, denied the offence.

The court, presided over by Ms Enid Marful-Sau, ordered the sureties to deposit their valid national identity cards with the Court’s Registry.

Police are also to serve Mettle, the accused person, with the necessary materials before April 2, 2025, the next adjourned date.

Police Sergeant Faustina Asamoah, led by Chief Inspector Salifu Nashiru, told the Court that Sarah, the complainant, was a trader, and the accused was a driver, resident at Pokuase, a suburb of Accra.

She said in December 2021, the complainant needed a piece of land when her church member introduced her to Mettle.

The accused person sold a parcel of land to the complainant at GH¢25,000.00 but she made a part payment of GH¢11,500.00.

Sergeant Asamoah said Sarah was directed to the said land at Kuntunse but was not issued with documents.

When she visited the land she found out that it was being developed and she informed Mettle, but he promised to relocate her.

He, however, went into hiding.

Prosecution said a formal report was made to the police, which led to his arrest.

Mettle admitted the offence in his caution statement, the Court heard.

Source: GNA