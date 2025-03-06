Mahama pays a day’s working visit to Cote d’Ivoire

President John Dramani Mahama has returned home from a day’s working visit to his Ivorian counterpart, President Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan.

A statement issued by Ghana’s Presidency said the visit, which forms part of President Mahama’s efforts to consolidate Ghana’s relations with its ECOWAS neighbours, saw the two leaders discuss issues of regional security, particularly the Alliance of Sahel States, improving cocoa production, and combating illegal mining.

President Ouattara commended President Mahama for establishing channels of dialogue with the Sahel states, noting that it would facilitate the reconciliation of the three Sahelian countries with ECOWAS.

The two leaders recognised their countries’ significant contribution to the global cocoa market, which accounts for approximately 80 per cent of worldwide production.

They discussed strategies to enhance global pricing and value addition in the cocoa sector.

Acknowledging that many waterways and tributaries cross both countries, the presidents noted the severe consequences illegal mining had inflicted on their respective environments.

President Mahama’s delegation included Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr Callistus Mahama, the Executive Secretary to the President; Mrs Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to the President and Presidential Advisor, Mrs Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, Presidential Legal Advisor, and Colonel Larry Gbevlo Lartey, Presidential Envoy for the Alliance for Sahel States.

Source: GNA