Koforidua Court of Appeal orders substituted service on John-Peter Amewu

A Koforidua Court of Appeal has ordered that the processes of the court be served on Mr John-Peter Amewu, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe, through substituted service.

The Court further directed that the court processes be posted on the notice boards of the Koforidua Court of Appeal, Hohoe High Court, Ho High Court and on the gates of Mr Amewu’s residence in Hohoe.

The Court, in a hearing notice to the parties, noted that the Appeal in the matter has been set for hearing on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 0900 hours at the Court of Appeal, Koforidua.

“If when the Appeal is called and you do not appear to answer, the Court will proceed to hear same without you.”

Five residents from Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) had petitioned the High Court in Ho in December 2020, seeking to nullify the parliamentary election that resulted in Mr Amewu becoming the MP for Hohoe, arguing that their exclusion from the election process was unjust.

In July 2024, the Ho High Court dismissed the petition challenging the validity of the election of Mr Amewu on the grounds of lacking jurisdiction.

Mr George Bright Anni Bansah, the Spokesperson for the petitioners, in July, last year, after the dismissal of the case revealed that they would file an appeal notice to the Ho High Court.

He stated that they did not need to go to the Supreme Court for interpretation, as the matter could be resolved by the Appeal Court.

After serving Mr Amewu through the substituted service on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Mr Bansah told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they had carried out the Court of Appeal’s order and served at the respective places including the gate of Mr Amewu’s residence.

He said the service was because they had tried serving Mr Amewu who “has been evading service for a very long time.”

In a related development, the Ghana News Agency saw a scuffle between some New Patriotic Party (NPP) members and the Hohoe Communication Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who was accused of filming them moments after the order was served.

Source: GNA