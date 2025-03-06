First Deputy Speaker Ahiafor blocks probe into mass sacking of public servants

A motion by the New Patriotic Party Minority Caucus to investigate the termination of public service appointments made after December 7, 2024, has been dismissed by First Deputy Speaker, Mr Bernard Ahiafor on Wednesday.

The motion, led by Minority Leader, Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, argued that the dismissals breached good governance principles and citizens’ rights.

However, Majority Leader, Mr Mahama Ayariga objected, citing ongoing legal proceedings.

Mr Ahiafor upheld the objection, stating: “Permitting the motion and subsequent debates… will be a direct violation of our standing order, particularly Standing Order 103,” he said while he presided over proceedings on the Floor of the House.

The motion was introduced by the Minority Leader, Mr Afenyo-Markin, alongside New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei Central Mr Patrick Boamah and Mr Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Old Tafo NPP MP argued that the dismissals violated good governance principles and citizens’ rights.

Upholding the objection, Mr Ahiafor ruled that debating the Motion could lead to prejudicial remarks.

“… There was a preliminary objection and the attention of the house has been drawn to a lawsuit pending before the Supreme Court… permitting the motion and subsequent debates on the matter in question… will be a direct violation of our standing order particularly Standing Order 103,” Ahiafor stated.

Source: GNA