German Ambassador calls for implementation of Affirmative Action Law

Mr Daniel Krull, the German Ambassador to Ghana, has called for the operationalisation of Ghana’s Affirmative Action Law to ensure the effective inclusion of women in governance.

While commending Ghana for passing the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121), the German Ambassador said “expectations are high” regarding the implementation of the law to achieve key targets.

Speaking at a ceremony convened by the German Embassy in Accra on Tuesday to commemorate the International Women’s Day, Mr Krull welcomed the Government’s decision to establish the Women’s Development Bank, describing it as exciting.

“Ghana has gained some reputation for being one of the leading countries with regards to gender equality and women empowerment. Finally, the Affirmative Action Bill was approved after the debate in Parliament for more than one decade,” he said.

“We are still waiting to see how the new law will be implemented. There is a lot to do, and the expectations are very high.”

The gender equity bill was signed into law in July 2024 after nearly three decades of debate in Parliament.

One of the key targets is a 30 per cent quota for women in decision-making bodies, parliament and other state agencies in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal of achieving gender equality by 2030.

Delivering the 2025 State of the Nation Address in Parliament last Thursday, President John Dramani Mahama assured that the government would operationalise the Affirmative Action Law.

Tuesday’s commemoration of the International Women’s Day at the Residence of the German Ambassador in Accra assembled women groups, leaders, and stakeholders to discuss key issues the new Government should focus on to promote gender equality.

Key among the recommendations was the full implementation of the Affirmative Action Act, review of labour laws to address biases against women, establishment of gender-responsive lending programmes to support women businesses, and the removal of taxes on sanitary pads to reduce cost and promote menstrual hygiene.

Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, said the Ministry would factor the recommendations into its policy programmes and called for broader engagement to address the existing challenges.

The government placed utmost importance on promoting the welfare of women by ensuring equity through inclusive access to education, employment, leadership, and decision-making spaces.

“Currently, women make 48 per cent of workforce at the Presidency,” Dr Lartey said.

The International Women’s Day is commemorated globally on March 8 to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and push for reforms to address existing barriers.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: “Accelerate Action” and the goal is to rally global action to forge gender parity.

Source: GNA