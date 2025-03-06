President unveils agricultural transformation agenda to reduce $2b annual food import bill – MP

Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw, a National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Wa East, has lauded President John Dramani Mahama for announcing the agricultural transformation agenda.

In his Presentation of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament on Thursday, February 27, the President announced an ambitious agricultural transformation agenda aimed at reducing the country’s $2 billion annual food import bill.

The agenda, which includes the Feed Ghana Programme, Grains Development Programme, and Horticultural Crop Development, is designed to promote food security and sufficiency.

“… It is unacceptable that we spend $2 billion annually to import food,” Dr Seidu Jasaw, said on Wednesday in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Parlaiment House, Accra.

The engagement was also a platform for the Member of Parliament (MP) to comment on the President’s SONA.

He highlighted the need for a paradigm shift in Ghana’s agricultural sector.

Dr Seidu Jasaw told the GNA that the Feed Ghana programme was a key component of the agricultural transformation agenda, focusing on produce, process, and trade.

He said: “This initiative is expected to add value, create jobs, and industrialise the agricultural sector.”

The Wa East Legislator added that another significant development was the executive instrument issued by President Mahama on Thursday, January 9, which placed the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) under the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to him, the move was seen as a strategic step towards leveraging research and data to improve agricultural productivity.

“The President’s vision for agricultural transformation also includes the development of industrial enclaves, where large tracts of land will be made available to support interested farmers, particularly young farmers and women.

“Machinery will be provided through the Farmer Services Center, which will also support small-scale farmers,” the MP told the GNA.

He explained that as the country moved forward with this agenda, it was clear that the President’s vision was well thought through, with a focus on adding value, creating jobs, and ensuring food security and sufficiency for Ghanaians.

Source: GNA