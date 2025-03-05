Ghana government to facilitate bulk processing of passport for groups – Ablakwa

The government is ready to facilitate the processing of passports for groups, associations or organisations that intend to travel in order to minimise frustrations due to cumbersome processes and avoid disappointments.

It would also commence a courier service to deliver passports to citizens after application, to prevent adding up to the backlog of uncollected booklets at the passport offices.

Mr Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, disclosed this at a news briefing at the Hajj Village in Accra on Tuesday, where the government had set up a satellite passport registration centre for the 2025 Pilgrims.

The centre, with other branches across the country, was to process passports for Muslims ready to embark on this year’s Hajj within a maximum of three-working days at the same or standardised fee of GH¢500.00.

Mr Ablakwa said groups which desired such mobile services should apply to the Ministry and they would be granted.

He noted that the step was to demystify passport application and enhance processing, while cutting out frustration and stress.

It is also to ensure that all accessed passports are not compromised on quality and security.

“We will ensure that people cannot come for multiple passports under the same names,” he added.

Source: GNA