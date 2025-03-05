Agyenim-Boateng urges SOEs to insure with SIC Insurance PLC

Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, the Acting Managing Director of SIC Insurance PLC, has called on state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and other institutions with state interest to insure their businesses with SIC Insurance PLC.

A statement issued by SIC Insurance PLC, copied to the Ghana News Agency said Mr Agyenim-Boateng was speaking during a courtesy call on Madam Emeafa Hardcastle, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission, Ghana, at the Commission’s head office in Accra.

Mr Agyenim-Boateng assured that SIC Insurance PLC was stable, had strong financial muscle and pays claims on time.

He said his visit was to explore closer collaboration with the Petroleum Commission and to solicit the support of its Chief Executive Officer in ensuring that SIC does not only insure the assets of the Commission but also becomes a major player for insurance services in the oil and gas sector.

He said he was committed to working hard to return all the big insurance accounts that were deliberately taken away from SIC Insurance PLC.

He urged Chief Executive Officers, especially those in state-owned enterprises, to cooperate and help the state insurer reposition itself as the lead insurer in the country.

Source: GNA