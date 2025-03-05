African women are shaping climate policy

For years, advocates across Africa have fought tirelessly to ensure that African women are not just impacted by climate policies but are actively shaping them. Despite their critical role in food production, water management, and environmental conservation, women have long been sidelined in major climate negotiations. Today, that reality is shifting. The African Group of Negotiators Experts Support (AGNES) has taken a bold step by placing gender at the center of Africa’s climate strategy, ensuring that women’s voices and leadership inform global climate discussions.

Climate policy strategy

At the Pre-SB62 strategy meeting in Nairobi, climate experts, negotiators, and stakeholders from over 30 African nations gathered to refine Africa’s position ahead of the 62nd sessions of the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA) and the Subsidiary Body for Implementation (SBI) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Scheduled for June 16 to 26, 2025, in Bonn, Germany, these negotiations will influence key global climate policies. The meeting also shaped Africa’s priorities for COP30, set for November 10 to 21, 2025, in Belém, Brazil.

This gathering was not just about preparation—it was a strategic effort to ensure Africa’s voice, particularly that of women, is heard at the highest levels. With climate negotiations becoming more technical, the discussions focused on four key areas: Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA), Climate Finance, Agriculture and Food Security, and Gender Negotiations. These working groups tackled pressing issues such as financial access, adaptation strategies, and gender equity, ensuring that Africa’s climate policies reflect the continent’s unique challenges and strengths.

Gender equity advocacy

Women’s participation in climate negotiations is no longer a matter of symbolism—it is a necessity. Across Africa, women bear the brunt of climate change, yet they remain underrepresented in decision-making spaces. The Gender Negotiations stream in Nairobi addressed this imbalance by focusing on the Gender Action Plan (GAP) and identifying ways to integrate women’s leadership into Africa’s climate policies.

At COP29, global leaders extended the Enhanced Lima Work Programme on Gender and its GAP for another decade, a move that reaffirmed gender as a critical component of climate action. However, this commitment means little without real implementation. African women continue to face barriers in accessing climate finance, exclusion from leadership roles, and systemic inequalities that hinder their ability to shape climate solutions. The discussions in Nairobi sought to change this by ensuring that the next phase of the GAP is action-oriented, addressing real challenges faced by African women.

Policy implementation challenges

Dr. George Wamukoya, Team Lead for AGNES Africa, emphasized the importance of strategic preparation in climate negotiations. He noted that Africa’s ability to influence global discussions depends on well-developed submissions on the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA), agriculture, and gender. Beyond policy formulation, the goal is to create greater awareness around resource mobilization for climate-resilient agriculture and highlight the link between human mobility and climate change.

The Gender Negotiations stream critically examined the existing Gender Action Plan (GAP), identifying gaps and proposing solutions. The outcome of these discussions will be instrumental in strengthening gender-responsive climate policies, ensuring that women are not just participants but key decision-makers in Africa’s climate strategy.

Future negotiation roadmap

The insights from the Nairobi meeting will set the stage for discussions at SB62, where a technical workshop will initiate the development of a revised Gender Action Plan. Informed by the 2024 review, this process presents a critical opportunity for African women to assert their perspectives in climate negotiations. Recommendations from stakeholders are expected by March 31, 2025, marking a decisive moment in refining Africa’s climate agenda ahead of COP30.

As preparations continue, African women are no longer waiting to be invited into climate discussions—they are taking their place as architects of the future. From Nairobi to Bonn and ultimately to Belém, their leadership will shape the global climate agenda. Africa is not just responding to climate change; it is leading the way, with women at the forefront of this transformation.

By Afia Agyapomaa Ofosu