Ghanaian businesses commit to reducing single-use plastics

Five major supermarkets in Ghana have committed to a Voluntary Pact aimed at reducing single-use plastics (SUP) by 50 per cent by 2030, as part of efforts to address the country’s growing plastic pollution crisis.

The businesses—Sneda Shopping Centre, Neha Supermarket, All Needs Supermarket, Decathlon Ghana, and Green Butterfly Market—have pledged to phase down SUP in collaboration with Plastic Punch, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders.

The initiative, launched under the Go Circular project and supported by the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), and the National Plastic Action Partnership (NPAP), aims to promote sustainable business practices and contribute to Ghana’s environmental sustainability goals.

Ghana faces significant environmental challenges due to plastic waste, with SUP items such as carrier bags, food packaging, straws, cups, and cutlery contributing to pollution in retail, hospitality, and food service sectors.

The Voluntary Pact aims to support businesses in transitioning to sustainable alternatives while reinforcing Ghana’s commitment to a circular economy.

As part of the initiative, participating businesses will receive training to enhance their operations in sustainability, while an awareness campaign dubbed “Bag The Habit” will encourage the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics.

Mr Hobson Kwame Agyapong, Principal Programme Officer at the EPA, highlighted the importance of the initiative, saying: “The Voluntary Pact goes beyond plastic waste reduction; it fosters a cultural shift towards sustainable business operations and consumer behaviour.

“By engaging stakeholders across sectors, we aim to drive behavioural change, enforce supportive policies, and create lasting impact on Ghana’s environment.”

Mr Richmond Quarcoo, Head of Plastic Punch, called on supermarkets and eateries to support the initiative, saying, “The campaign will leverage public education to amplify messages around SUP reduction to inspire broader adoption of sustainable practices.

“We are calling on all supermarkets and eateries to join us in influencing consumer behaviour towards sustainable packaging.”

The initiative falls under the Go Circular global programme, implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The Go Circular programme supports the transition to a circular economy by fostering innovation and partnerships in Colombia, Ghana, and Vietnam.

It works closely with businesses, policymakers, and environmental organisations to implement SUP reduction strategies, including phasedown roadmaps, voluntary pacts for supermarkets, and the promotion of circular businesses.

Additionally, the programme aligns with international efforts to combat plastic pollution, following the development of a legally binding global instrument.

It also seeks to collaborate with private sector actors, universities, and corporate organisations with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments to create long-term, sustainable solutions.

Source: GNA