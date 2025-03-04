NSS scandal: Gifty Oware-Mensah will avail herself to NIB – Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader Mr. Alexander Afenyo-Markin has confirmed that Gifty Oware-Mensah, former Deputy Executive Director, National Service Authority (NSA), is prepared to meet with the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) over Scheme’s alleged scandal.

Madam Oware-Mensah, along with other former NSA directors, has been accused of adding over 80,000 ghost names to the Authority’s payroll.

The NIB has initiated investigations into the matter and has already questioned Mr. Ohene Gyan, a former Deputy Director of Operations at the NSA.

On February 27, 2025, during his State of the Nation Address, President John Dramani Mahama called for the relevant security agencies to place all individuals accused of corruption-related activities on a “wanted list.”

Following Madam Oware-Mensah’s return to Ghana, Mr. Afenyo-Markin, who is also a private legal practitioner, told the media that the former Deputy Executive Director would soon appear before the NIB, accompanied by her lawyers, to address the allegations against her.

“I am aware that Gifty arrived this afternoon. I have been in touch with her; she’s here in Ghana.

“Her lawyers are in contact with the National Investigation Bureau, and I am sure she is going to make herself available.

“Whatever the state investigation authorities have, they would proceed within due process,” he said.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin also stated that the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) was not opposed to accountability but urged that state authorities seek it within the framework of the rule of law.

“My view is that the NPP is not against accountability, me inclusive. We have been in public service, we are out of it, so obviously if the new government needs former officials to explain certain matters in one way or the other, it is in their right to do so,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, a Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, has insisted that Madam Oware-Mensah had not fled the jurisdiction, as had been widely reported.

In an interview with Accra-based television station, Joy News, Mr. Mohammed explained that Madam Oware-Mensah had been on official duty abroad, which accounted for her absence from the country.

He also urged the public to refrain from passing judgment, emphasising that the accusations remained allegations until proven.

“I would like to state the fact that the allegation of fraud remains an allegation.

“This is an established fact that has been publicly said at the National Service Authority. This is an allegation which has not been proven,” he said.

Source: GNA