Three men on bail for alleged robbery

Three commercial motorbike riders were on Tuesday granted a GH¢50,000.00 bail with two sureties each by the Amasaman Circuit Court over alleged robbery.

The sureties of Richard Lamptey, 18, alias Patapa, Bright Guamah, alias Barrister, 24, and Michael Tetteh, aka Passward, 23, are to be justified with titled deed documents.

They denied conspiring to rob Madam Yaa Horsu, a food vendor, and are to deposit their valid national identity cards with the Court’s Registry.

Lamptey, Guamah and Tetteh are to make their next appearance on April 2, 2025 at the court, presided over by Ms Enid Marful-Sau.

Police Chief Inspector Benjamin Arthur, giving the facts, said Madam Horsu, the complainant, was a food vendor at Dome Sampaman in Accra, the same area where Lamptey lived.

He said Guamah and Tetteh lived at Kwashiekuma and Addeyman, respectively.

On October 23, 2024, at about 0400 hours, the complainant was trekking to the market among three others when, suddenly, three young men, armed with machete and riding on an unregistered motorbikes, pulled up and furiously ordered her to surrender everything in her possession to them, else they would butcher her.

The prosecution said the three accused persons succeeded in robbing the complainant of her mobile phone, value unknown, and cash amount of GH¢6,400.00, and bolted.

Intelligence gathered led to the arrest of the accused persons, prosecution said.

They were cautioned and Tetteh admitted having conspired with Lamptey and Guamah to rob the complainant, the court heard.

They were arraigned after investigations.

Source: GNA