Mahama calls on clergy to speak against injustice in the country

President John Dramani Mahama has called on religious leaders to speak up against injustice and contribute to the national discourse on social and economic challenges.

He made the call during a day’s fellowship with the clergy in the Ashanti Region, emphasizing the need for fairness, accountability, and active civic engagement.

He stressed that justice should not be selective and that national authorities and the judiciary must uphold fairness in their rulings.

“Justice must not be a source of worry but a guiding principle that ensures fairness for all men and women,” he stated.

He also encouraged citizens to be bold in pointing out irregularities and advocate for what is right.

“Do not be afraid to speak up if you see things going wrong. If you see anything improper, don’t hesitate to bring it to our attention,” he urged.

Touching on Ghana’s current socio-economic challenges, the president noted that solutions require collective effort.

He called on the church and religious bodies to play a significant role in fostering unity, morality, and national development.

“The church has always been a force for good, and we must continue to work together for the betterment of our communities,” he added.

Mahama’s address resonated with the gathering as religious leaders have traditionally been key stakeholders in promoting peace, justice, and social stability in Ghana.

His call for boldness in addressing national issues reflects growing concerns over governance, economic hardships, and the need for a more inclusive national conversation.

Source: GNA