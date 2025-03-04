Minority slams President Mahama over power crisis claims

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority Caucus in Parliament, Monday rejected President John Dramani Mahama’s claims that his administration resolved Ghana’s power crisis, popularly known as “dumsor,” in 2016.

Former Minister of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam challenged President Mahama to release a load-shedding timetable, as intermittent power outages continued to disrupt daily life.

“… Mr President, you did not fix ‘dumsor’ as you claimed in your address. Your record on ‘dumsor’ is abysmal, unlike your predecessor, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who kept the lights on.

“… As we are back to ‘dumsor’ in another Mahama term, Ghanaians remember with fear and anxiety the potential devastation this could cause for them and their businesses,” he said.

Dr Amin Adam made the remarks during the “True State of the Nation Address” by the NPP Minority Caucus in Parliament House, Accra.

The Minority emphasised that the return of power outages was affecting small businesses that relied on stable electricity.

“… Many people and businesses have already felt the pinch and the pain of living with the current ‘dumsor.’ We have also seen the return of electric generating sets in shops, clinics, and at social events,” Dr Amin Adam said.

To mitigate the impact of these erratic power supplies, the Minority called on the government to publish a load-shedding timetable.

“… Mr President, this is the true state of our nation. To mitigate the impact of these erratic power supplies, we, the Mighty Minority, call on the government to publish a load-shedding timetable to help people and businesses plan effectively and offset some of the losses the economy is currently suffering from.”

Source: GNA