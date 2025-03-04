Fire guts NEDCo warehouse in Tamale

Fire has ravaged the central warehouse of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) in Tamale destroying several properties worth millions of Ghana cedis.

The fire, which broke out around 2pm on Sunday, March 02, 2025, destroyed several essential electrical materials including cables and transformers.

Mr Maxwell Kotoka, Corporate Communications Manager at NEDCo, told the press in Tamale that a substantial number of transformers and electrical installations were consumed by the fire, adding the exact financial loss was yet to be unraveled.

He, however, assured members of the public that no community would experience power outages because of the incident, saying the affected area was only the warehouse, and would not affect power distribution in the area.

The Assistant Divisional Officer who is a, Public Relations Officer at the Northern Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service, Mr Hudu Baba, confirmed the incident and said the Command received a distress call at around 2pm, adding that, firefighters arrived in large numbers to combat the fire.

He said “The only challenge we faced was water shortage during the operation. However, we quickly contacted the Ghana Water Company, and they supplied us with water to continue fighting the fire.”

He said the cause of the fire was yet to be determined, adding, “Our team has launched an investigation to assess whether negligence or an electrical fault played a role in the incident.

Source: GNA