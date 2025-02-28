There will be no secrecy in how much government spends on national teams – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has emphasised the need for transparency on money spent on various Ghanaian national teams and other sporting associations.

President Mahama said this during his State of Nations Address (SONA) to Parliament on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

According to President, the taxpayers ought to know what goes into the expenditure on the national teams, especially the Black Stars.

He also tasked Mr. Kofi Adams, the Minister for Sports and Recreation, to hold the Ghana Football Association (GFA) accountable in respect to their financial dealings.

“Next month, the senior national team, the Black Stars, now a pale shadow of its former glory, will now play two World Cup qualifying matches.

“I have instructed my Office and the Minister to hold the GFA accountable to the people of Ghana as we prepare for these games, especially regarding the budget the GFA has presented for the two matches.

“There should be no secrecy in how much the government spends on the national teams. The budget presented by the GFA and the other sports associations must be known by the public.

“After all, it is the taxpayer’s money that is used to fund these activities. The reduction in government expenditure and waste reduction applies to all sectors of the economy, including the Ministry of Sports and Recreation.

President Mahama also indicated the establishment of a Schools Sports Authority, which would organise structured school competitions to identify talent essential for nurturing talent in the future.

He also stated that the government was committed to the reimbursement of the national sports stadium, including the completion of various national youth resources centres across the country.

Source: GNA