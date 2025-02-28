Radio, TV adverts said to fuel fibroid myths, hinder healthcare access in Ghana

The Fibroid Foundation Africa is battling a surge in misinformation surrounding uterine fibroids, fuelled significantly by pervasive radio and television advertisements promotion.

These ads, often capitalising on cultural beliefs and anxieties, are hindering the Foundation’s efforts to promote evidence-based medical care and demystify harmful myths.

This was disclosed at the Foundation’s recent two-day workshop on uterine fibroid advocacy.

Participants from across the country received certificates and resource materials on how to enhance uterine fibroid advocacy in their respective communities.

The Reverend Elizabeth Korasare, the Director of the Foundation, expressed concern over the impact of those media campaigns.

“We are fighting a constant battle against false claims broadcasted daily. These advertisements portray miraculous cures, often preying on vulnerable women who are desperate for relief,” she said.

She said the Foundation’s campaign, aimed at educating women on the reality of uterine fibroids, is being undermined by the proliferation of ads that promoted unproven “treatments.”

“These ads frequently feature testimonials from

individuals claiming to have been cured by herbal concoctions or spiritual rituals, often discouraging women from seeking professional medical attention,” Rev. Korasare said.

“We have seen a direct correlation between the rise in these advertisements and the number of women resorting to dangerous practices.”

“Women are being told that fibroids can be ‘dropped’ through boiling spices or sitting in heated herbal mixtures, or that spiritual interventions are more effective than surgery. This is simply not true and is putting lives at risk.”

The Executive Director pointed to the specific issue of radio advertisements in northern Ghana, where cultural beliefs about heat-based rituals for expelling fibroids are exploited.

“These ads reinforce harmful practices, making it even more difficult for us to convince women that hospitals are the safest places for treatment,” she said.

The Executive Director noted that to counter the influence of these misleading ads, the Foundation is intensifying its grassroots education efforts, training community advocates to provide accurate information and direct women to medical facilities.

However, Rev. Korasare emphasised that a more comprehensive approach is needed.

“We need stricter regulations on health-related advertising. The Government must take action to curb the spread of misinformation that is endangering women’s health,” she said.

The Executive Director said the Foundation is advocating for the inclusion of comprehensive fibroid treatment in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

She said the Foundation is seeking at least 50 per cent cost coverage to alleviate financial barriers.

Ms Christiana Eshun, a participant of the training, emphasised the importance of early diagnosis and dispelling myths that fibroids are a death sentence.

She said from her own experience of having been diagnosed with asymptomatic fibroids three years ago, the participant encouraged proactive health practices, advocating for regular check-ups, balanced nutrition rich in vitamins D and K, and an active lifestyle.

Source: GNA