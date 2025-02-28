President commits to transparent, fair recruitment process for security personnel

President John Dramani Mahama has affirmed the government’s commitment to promoting a more transparent and equitable recruitment process for the country’s security agencies.

He acknowledged that recruitment into the security services has faced significant public scrutiny over the years, with concerns regarding politicization, favoritism, and selective admissions.

“Let me assure you that we are committed to changing that narrative and fostering a more transparent and equitable recruitment process,” he said on Thursday while delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament.

The SONA, in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, provides the President with an opportunity to outline his administration’s achievements and present the Government’s agenda for the year ahead.

President Mahama reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing the operational capacity of key security agencies, including the Ghana Police Service, the Prisons Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, the Immigration Service, the Narcotics Control Commission, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and other investigative bodies under the Ministry for the Interior.

“By motivating and re-equipping these agencies, we aim to effectively maintain internal peace and security,” he added.

The President assured that the government remained committed to prioritizing the welfare and well-being of security personnel by investing in modern equipment and providing appropriate accommodation.

He also pointed out the proliferation of military-grade weapons that had fallen into unauthorized hands during the previous administration, describing it as a serious threat to national security and constitutional democracy.

“These weapons pose a serious danger to the safety of Ghanaians and could potentially escalate existing conflicts, such as chieftaincy disputes and armed robbery,” he warned.

In response, President Mahama stated that the government had adopted a responsible approach to account for the unregistered weapons while maintaining stability within the security apparatus.

“I am pleased to report that we have made substantial progress and are committed to ensuring that those responsible for this situation are brought to justice,” he said.

Source: GNA