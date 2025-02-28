Minister appeals to labour unions to collaborate with government

Mr Joseph Nelson, the Western Regional Minister, has appealed to labour unions to work closely with the government and stakeholders at the labour front, to improve upon the country’s working environment.

He said the collaboration would enhance industrial harmony and development for improved productivity and economic growth.

He made the appeal when Mr Richard Hanson, the Acting General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), paid a courtesy call on the Regional Minister at his office in Sekondi.

Mr Nelson acknowledged the crucial role the TUC played in protecting workers’ rights, saying, “What the TUC stands for I believe is noble, because your activities and mandates contribute to industrial harmony and productivity”.

He lauded the efforts of TUC in streamlining employer and employee relationships,” so that we have a certain safe working environment for all”.

Touching on the ongoing industrial disputes, the Minister said employers whether in the public or private sector needed to respect the rights of workers.

“They also have the responsibility to do what is right because we want to have a peaceful environment to operate so that all parties will be happy,” Mr Nelson said.

He pledged his commitment to working closely with the TUC and support them to enhance their operational activities.

For his part, the Acting General Secretary of the TUC expressed gratitude to the Minister for hosting him and asked him to build a good working relationship with the unions during his tenure.

Mr Hanson also appealed to the Minister to support the TUC to acquire a permanent office space in Sekondi-Takoradi to help facilitate their daily activities.

Source: GNA