Minister charges DG, GPHA to investigate non-equitable promotions

Mr Joseph Bukari Nikpe, the Minister of Transport, has charged Brigadier General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono, the Director General (DG) of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), to investigate some unjustifiable promotions of selected staff.

Mr Nikpe gave the directives when he paid a working visit to the GPHA, and the DG brought the issue to his attention.

He said he would not support political promotions, therefore charged the DG to investigate such promotions and reverse them if the need be, saying promotions should not be premised on political affiliations but rather on merit and equity.

“The President is right to describe Ghana as a crime scene, so that if in one year someone is promoted three times over others who have been waiting for 10 years, it’s not a fair labour practice,” he stressed.

The Minister added that the port was a business centre and it must be seen as such, instead of taking decisions based solely on politics.

Brigadier General Tanye-Kulono, welcoming the Minister and his entourage revealed that “there is no equity when it comes to promotions. I have learnt something called protocol promotions, where some are promoted two to three times a year, while others mark time.”

He said he was looking into the issue and, with the support of the Minister, all those caught in the web would be dealt with.

Touching on other issues at the port, he announced that the dredging of the Tema Port had been captured in the GPHA’s 2025 budget, and that the work had been delayed for three days.

He indicated that the port depth was currently eight feet, and needed to be dredged to a minimum of 12 feet to ensure that bigger ships could visit and turnover.

Source: GNA