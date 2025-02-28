Ghana to strengthen economic diplomacy, reform passport services – Mahama   

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to economic diplomacy and streamlined passport services.

This is part of his administration’s broader vision to reset the country’s economy and improve service delivery to Ghanaians.

In his State of the Nation Address to Parliament on Thursday, President Mahama outlined measures to leverage Ghana’s diplomatic engagements for economic transformation.

He announced the establishment of a new blueprint and delivery unit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which would introduce clear Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to ensure that foreign engagements yield tangible benefits.

“Ghana is open for business. Our policy on economic diplomacy focuses on export diversification, foreign investment, and job creation,” President Mahama stated,

He emphasized the country’s commitment to strengthening trade relations and attracting strategic partnerships.

The new economic diplomacy strategy aims to position Ghana as a key player in regional and global trade while prioritizing investment-driven bilateral agreements.

This initiative aligns with Ghana’s active participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and efforts to enhance economic cooperation with international partners.

In a bid to enhance public service delivery, President Mahama also announced a major reform at the Passport Office to expedite passport application processing.

The government, he said, planned to expand passport application centres nationwide and implement measures to reduce processing times to just seven days.

“These comprehensive reforms at the Passport Office will align with the vision of a 24-hour economy, ensuring efficiency and timely service delivery,” the President stated.

The move, he noted, was expected to address longstanding concerns over delays and inefficiencies in passport acquisition, which had often led to frustration among applicants.

The reforms will incorporate digitalization and enhanced security features to improve the integrity of Ghanaian passports while making them more accessible to citizens across the country, President Mahama said.

Source: GNA