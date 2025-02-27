State yet to receive analytical report on alleged ‘drugs’ found on three women

The State on Tuesday informed an Accra High Court that it was awaiting the analytical report on over 16 kilogrammes of narcotic drugs allegedly found on two South Africans and a Nigerian.

The drugs, found on the three women, are suspected to be methamphetamine concealed in two suitcases.

Mr Frederick Adu Gyamfi, an Assistant State Attorney, prayed the court to remand the accused persons into custody of the Narcotics Control Commission pending the conclusion of investigations.

“Our update is that we are yet to receive the analytical report from the Ghana Standards Authority on the substances found on the accused during the arrest.

In the circumstances, we pray for short adjournment by which we would have received the report on the substances retrieved on the accused persons and proceed with the trial,” prosecution said.

Defence Counsel told the court that although he had just been approached to defend the accused, he would like to pray for bail for them.

Counsel held that it was unfair for prosecution to ask the court to remand his clients.

He said his clients had been in custody for more than a month and emphasised that they were innocent until proven guilty.

The court, presided over by Justice Kizita Koowa Quarshie, urged defence counsel to formally file his bail application.

The matter has been adjourned to March 11, 2025.

The accused persons, names withheld, were picked up at the Kotoka International Airport on January 20, 2025 by officials of the Narcotics Control Commission.

They were found to have concealed drugs suspected to be methamphetamine in two suitcases.

The court is yet to take the pleas of the accused persons although they have been charged.

Source: GNA