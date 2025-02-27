Ministry reminds importers, traders of Burkina Faso’s grain export ban 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has urged importers and traders that Burkina Faso’s ban on exporting cereals and white beans remains in effect.

A public announcement issued to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in Accra, on Wednesday, stated that the ban, first issued on December 19, 2023, prohibited the export of cereals—rice, millet, maize, sorghum—and white beans (cowpea) from Burkina Faso.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, referencing a communiqué from Burkina Faso, stated that the directive was reinforced through another notice on November 13, 2024, reminding buyers that the restriction was still in force.

The government of Burkina Faso implemented this ban to safeguard domestic food supplies and curb rising cereal prices following a significant decline in 2021 cereal production.

As of February 2022, staple cereal prices were near-record levels, up to 45 percent higher than the previous year.

In 2023, Ghana imported about $25,560 worth of cereals from Burkina Faso, according to United Nations COMTRADE data.

The Ministry urged all affected stakeholders to take note of the ban and act accordingly.

Source: GNA