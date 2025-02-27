My client is suffering in custody – Asiedu’s lawyer tells court

Counsel for Daniel Asiedu, also known as Sexy Dondon, says he would file a bail application because his client was suffering in prison custody.

Daniel Asiedu is before the court for allegedly stabbing to death J.B. Danquah Adu, the former Member of Parliament (MP) of Abuakwa North.

Mr Yaw Dankwah told the High Court that they were of the firm belief that prosecution was not ready with the retrial of his client.

According to defence counsel he was going to file a formal bail application by the next adjourned date so that the court would consider it.

Counsel also enquired from the court if the trial would be heard by the same court.

Defence counsel’s submission stemmed from prosecution’s submission to the court when the case was up for hearing.

Mr Fredrick Adu-Gyamfi, an Assistant State Attorney, who held brief of Sefakor Batsa, Principal State Attorney, said his instructions from the substantive attorney was that they were ready for the retrial.

The prosecution, therefore, prayed for a date pending further directions.

The court, presided over by Justice Kizita Koowa Naa Quarshie, adjourned the matter for two weeks.

Asiedu is slated for a retrial after nine years of legal battle for his involvement in the murder of the MP at his residence in February 2016.

Asiedu was held on the charges of robbery and murder.

A high court in Accra, on December 4, 2024, ordered a retrial of Asiedu, a trader, after a seven-member jury returned a 4-3 verdict on him on the charges of robbery and murder.

The MP was gruesomely murdered at his residence at Shiashie, near East Legon in Accra, on February 9, 2016.

Source: GNA