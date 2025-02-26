Any MP caught engaging in illegal mining will face full rigours of the law – Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament Alban S.K Bagbin Wednesday cautioned all members of Parliament (MPs) that they will deal ruthlessly with any parliamentarian caught engaging in illegal small-scale mining, otherwise known as galamsey.

“Parliament will not tolerate any member of Parliament, regardless of your position, who is found to be complicit in disruptive mining activities.

“Any member of Parliament caught engaging in illegal mining or facilitating existential threat to our lives will face the full rigours of the law.

“We can’t be preaching accountability and integrity and turn a blind eye to misconducting ourselves,” the Speaker emphasised.

Speaker Alban S. K .Bagbin made the remarks during the closing ceremony of a day’s conference organised by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources for members of Parliament in Accra, on Wednesday.

The conference was intended to re-orient and sensitise parliamentarians to take a lead role in promoting sustainable mining practices and solicit their support towards tackling the illegal mining menace collectively.

It was held on the theme, “Restoring a Culture of Proper Small-Scale Mining in Ghana,” which brought together MPs, heads of agencies under the Ministry including the Ghana Geological Authority, Minerals Commission, Forestry Commission, Lands Commission and Environmental Protection Agency, as well as Civil Society Organisations.

Speaker Bagbin urged the parliamentarians to champion sustainable mining practices in their respective constituencies and be agents of change in society.

“Carry with you a renewed sense of purpose and determination to champion responsible mining in your constituencies.

“Lead be an example by educating and sensitising your constituents, and together we will address the issue of illegal mining collectively,” he stated.

Speaker Bagbin pledged Parliament’s commitment to supporting the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, to succeed in his mandate in tackling the galamsey menace.

“We in Parliament stand with you in this fight. We will provide the necessary legislative backing and oversight to ensure your efforts yielded the desired results,” the Speaker assured the sector minister.

Speaker Bagbin also commended the MPs for their active participation and insightful contributions during the conference.

The parliamentarians were tasked to take tangible actions to drive change in their respective constituencies to curb the illegal mining scourge.

They would also be equipped with the requisite knowledge, skills, and tools to lead the charge in their respective constituencies to crackdown on the menace.

Mr Mahama Ayariga, the Majority Leader in Parliament, lauded the sector minister for hitting the ground running since assuming office and taking bold initiatives to curb the galamsey menace.

He also pledged Parliament’s commitment to support him in his new role as the sector minister to achieve his mandate.

Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, in his address, said the government would support MPs to lead the charge in their constituencies to mobilise their constituents to form Community Mining Co-operatives to engage in proper mining.

The Minister said the Community Mining Cooperatives would be issued with mining licenses and assisted to acquire mining concessions to undertake legal small-scale mining.

The minister underscored the need for collective responsibility by all stakeholders to protect and preserve the natural resources.

Source: GNA