One person arrested for allegedly killing queen mother at Nungua

One person has appeared before the Teshie District Court for the murder of Naa Borley Nelson, aka Naa Gamu, a queen mother of Ga Adangme Muslim Union.

Samuel Adjei is being held for unlawful possession of firearms and murder.

The Court did not take the plea of Adjei but remanded him into police custody to reappear on March 12.

The adjournment is to enable the Police to investigate further and prepare a duplicate docket for the Attorney General’s advice.

The queen mother was shot during her enskinment ceremony (coronation) in Nungua, Accra.

The incident occurred last Saturday when a musket being fired during the ceremony struck her in the thigh.

Source: GNA