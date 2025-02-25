Cashier in court for allegedly stealing employer’s over GH¢300,000  

A 26-year-old cashier, who allegedly appropriated GH¢306,140 belonging to his employer, has appeared before the Dansoman Circuit Court.

Taibatu Sulley, the cashier, claimed she used GH¢250,775.72 for an online investment, which turned out to be fraudulent.

Charged with stealing, Taibatu has pleaded not guilty.

She has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢320,000 with three sureties, two of whom must be public servants living within the jurisdiction of the court and earning not less than GH¢3,000.

The last surety should be justified with title deeds or document covering an immovable property, equivalent to the bail sum.

The court ordered the accused person to deposit her Ghana card at the Registry of the court and report to the police once a week.

It ordered the prosecution to file their disclosures by April 16, 2025 for Case Management Conference.

The prosecution case was that the complainant is the administrator of the company (name withheld).

The company has a branch at Tudu, where Taibatu has been working as a cashier for the past three years. She resides at Shukura in Accra.

Prosecution said on December 19, 2024, the accused, as part of her duties, was supposed to deposit the daily sales of GH¢223,180 into the companies bank account at Fidelity Bank, Tudu branch, but failed to do so.

On December 28 and 30, 2024 the accused failed to deposit the 13,920, and 3,800, respectively, as daily sales into the company’s account. On December 31 she again refused to deposit the GH¢65,240 sales for the day.

Following her nonpayment of various sums of money into the company’s account, Taibatu failed to show up at work and went into hiding.

In all a total of GH¢306,140 was not paid.

Prosecution said the complainant became alarmed after realising that no money had been paid into the company’s account, hence he reported the matter to the police.

On February 14, 2025, the accused was arrested at Ga Odumase, near Pokuase.

During investigations, it was revealed that the accused used GH¢250,775.72 to invest in an online investment, which turned out to be fraudulent.

Prosecution said in Taibatu’s caution statement she admitted the offence and explained that she did not know the online investment was a fraudulent transaction.

She said she was asked to top up with more cash before she could withdraw all her money and that was when she realised she had been duped.

Source: GNA