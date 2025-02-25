Minister to raise kayayei empowerment programme in parliament

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection is expected to be in parliament this Wednesday to respond to a question on plans of the ministry to ensure the continuity of the Kayayei (female head porters) Empowerment Programme.

The programme is an initiative launched by the previous government to empower female porters with skills and job opportunities to raise their living standards.

The question on the kayayei empowerment programme stands in the name Mr. Vincent Ekow Assafuah, member of parliament for Old Tafo.

This question is part of a series of questions expected to be raised on the floor of parliament as captured in the order paper of parliament, which contains the provisional business expected to take place on Wednesday.

The Gender Minister, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, is also expected to respond to some questions from Mrs. Mavis Nkansah- Boadu, member of parliament for Afigya-Sekyere East, on measures being put in place to ensure the effective and efficient implementation of the Affirmative Action Act, 2024.

The minister would also speak to the issue of what is being done to address the increasing number of street children among children of school going age.

Additionally, she would provide answers to measure being taken to ensure the full compliance to section 87 of the Children’s Act, 1998 (Act 560), which prohibits child labour.

The Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry is also expected in parliament to respond to a question on steps being taken by the ministry to operationalize the Rural Enterprise factory in Mpraeso.

He would also have to respond to a question on what is being done to ensure the operation of the Walewale Water Melon factory that was recently commissioned under the one district one factory (1D1F) programme.

By Eunice Menka