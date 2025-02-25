Vice President urges Council of State to play constructive role in constitutional reform

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has called on the Council of State to play a constructive role in the ongoing constitutional reform, to contribute to the development of a national blueprint for sustainable progress.

“We must move beyond the idea of a constitution as merely a blueprint for power sharing. It must instead become a framework for development, one that prioritizes economic transformation, institutional efficiency, and the collective aspirations of all Ghanaians.”

She urged the Council of State to transition from being perceived as a passive advisory body to an active institution that influences policy formulation.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang made the call on Monday in her remarks at the opening of an orientation workshop of the Council of State at Peduase in the Eastern Region.

She reiterated the importance of initiating essential dialogues to address the country’s challenges, reinforcing the Council’s relevance in governance.

The Veep highlighted the expectations of the Ghanaian people and the need for a collective effort in meeting those demands.

She underscored the Council’s role in researching and addressing policy gaps to align with President John Dramani Mahama’s vision of resetting Ghana.

Mr Edward Korbly Doe Adjaho, the Chairman of the Council of State, called on Council Members to put aside personal inclinations and focus on the collective interests of the nation.

Source: GNA