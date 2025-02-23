Presidency unveils logo for Ghana’s 68th Independence Day commemoration

The Presidency on Friday unveiled the logo for Ghana’s 68th Independence commemoration on the theme “Reflect, Review, Reset”.

The Day, which falls on 6th March, will have the nation event being moved from the Independence Square to the Presidency in Accra.

Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Presidential Spokesman and Minister of State in-charge of Government Communications, during a press conference, said President John Dramani Mahama had suspended the rotational policy of Independence Day Celebration, as part of efforts to save cost.

He said as part of efforts to cut down cost, the 68th Independence Day Celebration on would be moved from the Independence Square to the Presidency in Accra.

He said a series of activities would be held at the Presidency, such as a Military Guard of Honour that would be reviewed by the President.

He noted that there would also be a cultural performance by two groups of basic school pupils and a poetry recital by a senior high school student.

He said chiefs, religious leaders, basic, secondary and tertiary students, traders, political party representatives, and other sections of society would be in attendance.

He said the event would be heralded by the President’s ceremonial address, which would draw attention to the significance of the day.

“Now, this has become necessary, once again, because of the need to scale back on the escalating cost,” he stated.

He reiterated that rather than a grand ceremony at the Independence Square, there would be a modest ceremony at the Presidency.

He noted that similar modest ceremonies would be held by all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies throughout the country.

Mr Ofosu said as part of activities marking the 68th Independence Day Celebration, the famous 28th February Christianborg Crossroads Shooting Incident, would be commemorated.

Source: GNA