CLOGSAG strike continues after NEC meeting

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), has resolved to continue its nationwide strike following a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Saturday.

The decision comes despite an appeal from Mr Abdul-Rashid H. Pelpuo, the Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, for the strike to be called off.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Mr Isaac Bampoe Addo, the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, said the NEC unanimously decided to maintain the strike, citing the absence of a clear roadmap to resolve the matter.

CLOGSAG has been protesting the appointment of Mr Samuel Adom Botchway as the Registrar of the Births and Deaths Registry, arguing that such a position should remain politically neutral.

On Saturday, 22nd February, 2025, the National Executive Council of CLOGSAG met to consider a request from the Minister of Labour, Jobs, and Employment to call off the ongoing strike action by constituents of CLOGSAG.

“After deliberating on the request, the NEC was unanimous on the following: that the strike should continue; that the request by Mr Abdul-Rashid H. Pelpuo lacks a roadmap for the resolution of the matter,” Mr Bampoe Addo said.

“… That as long as all politically exposed persons within the Civil Service and the Local Government Service are sanctioned and ultimately have their appointments terminated, it would not be fair for politically exposed persons to be appointed into the Civil Service and the Local Government Service.”

Despite the strike’s impact on administrative services nationwide, CLOGSAG insists that its members would not return to work until the Government addresses its concerns.

Meanwhile, a faction within CLOGSAG, the Local Governance Service Workers’ Union (LGSWU), has withdrawn from the strike, signaling internal divisions within the association.

In a statement issued on Friday, the LGSWU clarified its stance, stating that it will not be participating in the strike due to an ongoing legal case concerning the matter.

“For these reasons and upon further consultations by the National Management Committee with all the regional councils, the Local Government Service Workers’ Union has taken a unanimous decision not to join the strike action,” it said.

The Union has, therefore, directed its members to continue working as usual.

The Government has urged CLOGSAG to reconsider its decision and return to work.

It has also reiterated its willingness to engage with the Association‘s leadership to resolve the impasse.

Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, made the appeal during a press conference on Wednesday.

“We believe that the President has acted correctly in the appointment of Mr Adom Botchway, so we would appeal to CLOGSAG to rescind its decision to go on strike.”

However, with no resolution in sight, the strike continues.

Source: GNA