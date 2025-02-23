President Mahama holds bilateral discussions with São Tomé counterpart

President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday held bilateral discussions with President Carlos Manuel Vila Nova of São Tomé in Accra.

The discussions centred on the need to enhance cooperation between the two countries and share experiences in the area of oil and gas production.

President Nova, who arrived in Accra on Friday, is on a two-day working visit to Ghana.

Present at the meeting were Mr Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency; Mr Prosper Douglas Bani, the National Security Advisor and Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Also in the meeting were Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, the Defence Minister Mrs Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Presidential Advisor and Special Aide to the President.

Source: GNA