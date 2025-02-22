The inspiring story of a mathematics professor from the Northern Region of Ghana

In a region where educational milestones were once as scarce as raindrops in the dry season, one man who dared to defy the odds and etch his name in the annals of history as the Northern Regions’ pioneering mathematician is Professor Ibrahim Yakubu Seini.

The journey

His journey from the dusty streets of Jisonayilli, a suburb of the Greater Tamale Metropolis, is a remarkable testament to the power of hard work, determination, resilience, and the passion for numbers.

Professor Seini, a royal from the Bomahi Naa Yibram family in the Dagbon Kingdom, was born on July 8, 1975, to Mr and Mrs Baakobilla Seini both of blessed memory.

Academic journey

His academic journey began at Kanvilli Roman Catholic Primary school in 1979, where his exceptional mathematical abilities first emerged.

His early education continued at the 6th Battalion of Infantry Middle School at Kamina Barracks in 1987 before he was transferred to the Ridge Junior Secondary School in 1989, there his mathematical prowess came to the forefront as he represented the school at the zonal mathematics quiz competition.

His dedication to excellence culminated in him graduating as the top student in 1991, achieving distinction in eight subjects, and proceeded to the prestigious Tamale Secondary School where he continued to excel, particularly in mathematics and the sciences.

His intellectual capabilities were displayed when he represented Tamale Secondary School at the zonal mathematics quiz competition and the renowned Brilliant Science and Maths Quiz Competition.

As part of the second cohort of the Senior Secondary School system, he completed his secondary education in 1994 with outstanding results.

Professor Seini’s pursuit of higher education took an interesting turn when he briefly enrolled at the Bagabaga Teacher Training College in 1995, whilst waiting for the University Entrance Examination, which opened the doors to a more ambitious path.

In 1996, he embarked on a Bachelor of Science degree programme in Mechanical Engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating with second-Class (honors) upper division in 2000.

Professor Seini’s academic journey continued to flourish when he received a Government of Ghana Scholarship in 2004 to pursue a Master of Science Degree programme in Control Systems Engineering at the University of Sheffield, United Kingdom.

First doctoral student?

In a pioneering move, he became the first doctoral student of the Department of Mathematics at the University for Development Studies, making history as the first northern scholar to earn a doctorate degree in mathematics, following his graduation in 2011.

Early career and volunteerism

Even before his formal career began, Professor Seini demonstrated a remarkable commitment to education and community service, during the secondary school vacations (1993 – 1994), he dedicated his time to teaching mathematics and science at the 1st November 1954 Junior Secondary School in Tamale, his commitment to education continued through his University years (1998 – 2000), when he taught Elective Mathematics and Physics at the Tamale Islamic Secondary School.

Professor Seini’s passion for teaching extended beyond formal settings, as he provided additional tutoring to students in his community, as well as children and spouses of prominent community members, his mandatory National Service at Bawku Secondary/Technical School in the Upper East Region of Ghana, further exposed him to the challenging realities of conflict zones, an experience that would forever shape his perspective on education in difficult circumstances.

Career and leadership

Professor Seini’s formal academic career began in 2001 at the then Tamale Polytechnic, when he accepted an offer to be an instructor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and later re-designated a lecturer in 2005 after his master’s degree programme.

His trajectory took a significant turn in 2011 when he joined the University for Development Studies as a lecturer in the Department of Mathematics, Navrongo Campus, his leadership capabilities and vision for education led to his transfer to the Nyankpala Campus in 2016, where he played a pivotal role in the establishment of the School of Engineering.

His rapid accent in academia saw him achieve several milestone appointments including Foundation Head of the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering (2016), First Professor of Mathematics at the University for Development Studies and by extension Northern Ghana (January 2022) and Foundation Dean of the Faculty of Physical Sciences (2022).

Academic contributions and research

Professor Seini has made substantial contributions to both engineering and mathematics education, his expertise spans a diverse range of subject areas including advanced mathematics, control systems engineering, computational fluid dynamics, engineering mechanics and materials, fluid mechanics, robotics and automation, vibrations, heat, and mass transfer.

He has mentored over 100 undergraduate students across engineering and mathematics disciplines, guided 12 postgraduate students comprising 7 doctoral and 5 master’s degree candidates.

He has authored more than 70 publications in peer- reviewed journals and contributed three book chapters to academic literature.

Professional leadership and service

Beyond his academic roles, Professor Seini has held numerous leadership positions, including multiple department headships in engineering and mathematics, Dean positions at both the Polytechnic and the University, key roles in academic governance and planning committees.

Professor Ibrahim Yakubu Seini’s personal and professional life reflects his commitment to family and faith. As a practising Muslim, he attributes his success to divine guidance.

He is married with six children.

By Solomon Gumah

Source: GNA