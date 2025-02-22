Brief Parliament on steps government is taking to resource GBC – Afenyo-Markin

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has urged the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, to brief Parliament on steps government is taking to resource the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

In a statement made on the floor of the House on Friday, February 21, Mr Afenyo-Markin said GBC was the nation’s broadcaster with its educative programmes reaching the remote parts of the country and needed to be resourced to carry its mandate efficiently.

The Minority Leader referred to the GBC’s Breakfast Show, which he indicated was an ardent viewer which offered very educative programmes to its viewers and audience.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said unlike the private media houses that aired commercials programmes to rake-in revenue, GBC, based on its mandate, provided live coverage to national events without commensurable return in revenue, hence the need to resource the national broadcaster to function properly.

The Minority Leader also asked Parliament to invite the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation to brief the House on reasons they informed him of his decision to shut down seven radio stations.

He averred that it was the National Media Commission that was cloaked with the authority to close erring media outlets, hence, the need for a full explanation from the minister.

On February 18, 2025, the Minister directed the Acting Director-General of the National Communications Authority (NCA) to take immediate enforcement action against several radio stations that are operating without valid frequency authorizations.

The minister cited violations of Section 2(4) of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775).

The affected stations included the Fire Group of Companies in Sunyani (90.1MHz),

I-Zar Consult Limited in Tamale (89.7MHz), Abochannel Media Group in Adidome (105.7MHz), Okyeame Radio Limited in Bibiani (99.7MHz) Mumen Bono Foundation in Techiman (99.7MHz) and Osikani Community FM in Nkrankwanta (99.7MHz).

Source: GNA