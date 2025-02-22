Minority in Parliament calls for Minister’s summoning over radio station shutdowns 

The New Patriotic Party Minority Caucus in Parliament Friday demanded that Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Mr Samuel Nartey George, appear before the House to explain the shutdown of seven radio stations.

This move follows the Minister’s alleged directive to the National Communications Authority (NCA) on Tuesday, February 18, to take action against the stations for operating without alleged valid frequency authorisations.

The affected stations include Fire Group of Companies in Sunyani; I-Zar Consult Limited in Tamale; Abochannel Media Group in Adidome; Okyeame Radio Limited in Bibiani; Mumen Bono Foundation in Techiman and Osikani Community FM in Nkrankwanta.

According to a statement from the Communications Ministry, these entities allegedly failed to renew their frequency authorisations, fulfill statutory payment obligations, or submit required documentation within the stipulated time, resulting in the automatic lapse of their authorisations.

Minority Leader Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin has raised concerns over whether due process was followed, arguing that the National Media Commission (NMC) was the appropriate body to oversee such matters.

He questioned the Minister’s authority in issuing the directive, saying: “Mr Speaker, in my view, the National Media Commission is the body responsible for making certain determinations and recommendations as to the conduct of some of these radio stations in our country. I find it very strange that the minister will issue such a directive.”

Mr Afenyo-Markin has called on the Leader of Government Business, Mr Mahama Ayariga to summon the Minister to brief the House on the circumstances surrounding his decision.

Source: GNA