GIPC CEO outlines plans to map Ghana’s investment opportunities 

Mr Simon Madjie, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), has outlined plans of mapping the investment opportunities across all districts in Ghana.

This is to enable the GIPC to build a comprehensive database of regional investment prospects and effectively market the opportunities during trade missions.

“This will culminate in a detailed database on regional investment prospects, which the Centre and the Ministry can leverage during trade missions to court investors,” Mr Madjie said during a courtesy call on Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, the Minister of Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry.

The visit was centered on collaborative strategies for enhancing Ghana’s business environment and attracting investment, a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency said on Friday.

Mr Madjie called for collaboration that will result in the building of synergies among state agencies to streamline Ghana’s investment promotion efforts.

A unified national strategy, he argued, was crucial for achieving the shared objective of positioning Ghana as the top business destination in the region.

“To present a clearer picture of total investments attracted into the country, we must work with all relevant agencies to ensure accurate and comprehensive investment data,” he said.

Mr Madjie highlighted opportunities for both local and foreign investors to capitalise on the Government’s “24-hour economy” policy and seamlessly integrate into the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), offering access to a vast regional market.

He, therefore, urged the Minister to support GIPC’s initiatives in achieving those goals.

Madam Ofosu-Adjare reaffirmed her commitment to working closely with GIPC and other agencies under the Ministry to foster an ecosystem that is conducive for all businesses.

She announced efforts to engage the leadership of agencies soon to develop a concrete action plan for strengthening partnerships and enhancing coordination.

The Minister disclosed plans to launch the “Feed the Industry” project, aimed at ensuring that produce from commercial contract farmers directly supplies Ghanaian industries, thereby addressing raw material shortages.

“This initiative presents exciting opportunities for collaboration between government agencies, private sector players, and investors,” she noted.

She identified priority sectors ripe for investment and called on the GIPC and its partners to intensify efforts in channeling investments into those areas.

Madam Ofosu-Adjare assured Mr Madjie of her support in driving GIPC’s mandate to enhance Ghana’s investment competitiveness.

Source: GNA