Mahama appoints Nii Moi Thompson as Senior Advisor on SDGs   

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Dr Nii Moi Thompson, Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), as Senior Advisor to the President on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A statement issued by the NDPC, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the appointment, which takes effect immediately, acknowledges Dr Thompson’s important contributions to sustainable development and his involvement in the creation of the SDGs during the first term of the President, which ran from 2013 to 2016.

The statement said in a letter dated February 12, 2025, President Mahama praised Dr Thompson’s advisory support and expressed confidence in his ability to guide the nation in achieving the SDGs, especially since the President was appointed co-chair of the High-Level SDGs Advocates Group by former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon.

Additionally, Dr Thompson has been nominated to join the preparatory team for the upcoming National Economic Dialogue.

As the former Economic Advisor to the President and Director-General of the NDPC from 2013 to 2017, Dr Thompson was instrumental in organizing the National Economic Forum of 2014, which culminated in the adoption of the Senchi Consensus.

Under Dr Thompson’s leadership, NDPC will monitor the implementation of recommendations from the upcoming National Economic Dialogue, ensuring that progress is reported to the President regularly.

Source: GNA