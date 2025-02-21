ECA celebrates 25 years of International Mother Language Day

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), in collaboration with the League of Arab States, UNESCO, the International Organisation of La Francophonie, the Embassy of Bangladesh, the Embassy of Armenia, and other diplomatic missions in Ethiopia, marked the Silver Jubilee of International Mother Language Day with a celebration dedicated to linguistic diversity, cultural heritage, and multilingual education.

The event, held at the United Nations Conference Centre at ECA, underscored the vital role of mother tongues in education, social integration, and identity formation. Delivering opening remarks on behalf of the Executive Secretary, Aboubakri Diaw, Chief of Staff, Office of the Executive Secretary, ECA, highlighted the significance of linguistic diversity in building inclusive societies. “Languages are not just means of communication; they are carriers of culture, knowledge, and identity. The preservation of mother tongues is essential for achieving sustainable development and fostering peace,” he said.

The celebration brought together ambassadors, government officials, academics, and cultural representatives. Among the key speakers was Ali Daou, Representative of the UNESCO Liaison Office, who reaffirmed UNESCO’s commitment to safeguarding endangered languages.

The event featured presentations on the role of mother tongues in education, including a discussion on their importance in Ethiopia’s linguistic landscape. Attendees also enjoyed poetry recitals, and cultural showcases that highlighted the beauty and richness of diverse languages.

Reflecting on the past 25 years of progress, the event emphasized the urgent need to accelerate efforts to protect endangered languages. According to UNESCO, nearly 40% of the world’s population lacks access to education in their native language, and if current trends persist, 90% of languages could disappear by the end of the century.

In her closing remarks, Irene Onyancha, Chief, Knowledge Management Services Section, ECA, encouraged further collaboration to promote linguistic diversity, expressing gratitude to all partners involved. She invited attendees to continue advocating for multilingualism.

Source: ECA