Akwatia MP Ernest Yaw Kumi appeals against contempt conviction

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia, Mr Ernest Yaw Kumi, has appealed against the contempt of court conviction handed down to him by the High Court in Koforidua.

The conviction stems from Mr Kumi’s decision to present himself for swearing-in as an MP, despite a court injunction prohibiting him from doing so.

On Wednesday, February 19, the court found Mr Kumi guilty of contempt but withheld sentencing due to his absence and instead, the court issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

However, Mr Kumi’s legal team had filed an application to stay the execution of the bench warrant, pending the appeal.

Addressing the Parliamentary Press Corps on Thursday at the Parliament House, Mr Jerry Ahmed Shiab, the Second Deputy Minority said Mr Kumi’s appeal was based on concerns of alleged judicial bias.

Mr Kumi said “It is mind-boggling that while the judge did not want to wait, the content of this application was challenging the foundation of the petition before him”.

The controversy surrounding Mr Kumi’s election as MP for Akwatia began in December 2024, when the Electoral Commission declared him winner of the parliamentary seat.

However, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Mr Henry Boakye-Yiadom, challenged the results in court, citing irregularities in the electoral process.

The case has sparked intense debate, with Mr Kumi’s supporters arguing that the court’s decision was an attempt to undermine the democratic process.

The appeal is expected to be heard in the coming weeks, with Mr Kumi’s legal team arguing that the conviction was unjust, and that the judge’s alleged bias compromised the fairness of the trial.

Source: GNA