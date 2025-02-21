President Mahama announces 19-member Cabinet

President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday in conformity with Article 76 (1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, constituted his 19-member cabinet.

The 1992 Constitution enjoins the President to have a Cabinet of no fewer than 10 and not more than 19 ministers.

Article 76 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana defines the Cabinet as a group of people that includes the President, Vice-President, and not more than 19 Ministers of State.

The list of Cabinet Members was announced after their first meeting with the President at the seat of government in Accra, by Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Presidential Spokesman and Minister of State in-charge of Government Communications.

They include Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, Finance Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Minister for the Interior, Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Defence Minister, and Dr Dominic Akurutinga Ayine, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, and Mr Kwabena Minta Akandoh, Minister of Health.

Others are Mr John Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education, Madam Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare, Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Eric Opoku, Minister of Food and Agriculture, and Mr Samuel Nartey George, Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations.

The rest are Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, the Minister for Roads, and Highways, Mr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Mr Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mr Joseph Bukari Nikpe, Minister of Transport and Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, Minister of Labour, Jobs, and Employment.

Mr Ofosu said these were the 19 ministers who formed Cabinet together with the President and the Vice President.

He said apart from these 19 ministers; other ministers were made to attend the Cabinet meeting.

The Ministers who were in attendance at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting include Mr Iddie Kofi Adams, Minister of Sports and Recreation, Mr George Opare Addo, Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, Madam Emelia Arthur, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture and Madam Dzifa Abla Gomashie, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

Others are Mr Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, Minister of State in-charge of Special Initiatives, Mr Baba Issifu Seidu, the Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability, Madam Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, Minister of State Public Sector Reforms and Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Minister for State Responsible for Government Communications.

Mr Ofosu said the objective of the maiden cabinet meeting was primarily to introduce cabinet and ensure that people had a handle on what exactly the expectation was of them in cabinet.

He said the ground rules were set and important briefings on matters relating to governance took place.

He said there were a number of briefings; such as the state of security in the country.

He said the Minister for the Interior and the Minister of Defence and Mr Prosper Douglas Bani, the National Security Coordinator took turns to brief cabinet on the security situation in the country; adding that the general view emanating from the briefing was that Ghana’s security was strong.

“We are a safe country and people are free to go about their normal activities without fear…”

He said Mr Goosie Tanoh, the Presidential Advisor on the 24-hour Economy and Accelerated Export Developments, briefed cabinet on preparations so far towards a full rollout of the 24-hour Economy.

Mr Ofosu said they were left with the impression that tremendous work had gone into what was arguably President Mahama’s foremost transformation plan, which aims to convert the Ghanaian economy from its present state into one that never sleeps and works around the clock.

Source: GNA