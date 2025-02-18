Tobinco donates GH¢250,000 worth of medical consumables to aid cholera fight 

Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited Monday donated quantities of medical consumables to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to aid the country’s fight against cholera and Cerebrospinal Meningitis.

The items, worth GH¢250,000, included 400 gallons of hand sanitizers, over 2,000 antibiotics, 300 boxes of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), tablets for fever and pain management

Lufart, a flagship product for the treatment of malaria.

Dr Joseph Mensah, Managing Director, Tobinco Pharmaceutical limited, said the gesture, which form part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility, was to support the health sector to help fight diseases.

“We are responsible citizens and once we pick signals around that there are outbreaks in the country, we move in to support. these are medications that we produce, we need to make use of these medications to be able to support the health of Ghana; the country we all love,” he said.

“It is the heartbeat and the habit of the CEO, Elder Dr. Nana Amo Tobin, who is always giving out to the public not only in health but in other segments of the economy.”

Dr Mensah expressed the organisation’s continuous willingness to support the health sector beyond donation of medications to educating the public and creating awareness on how to prevent most diseases.

Professor Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, the Director General, GHS, received the items and said the gesture was timely as the sector was working tirelessly to prevent the outbreaks of cholera and Cerebrospinal Meningitis in some parts of the country.

He indicated that the cholera situation as well the Cerebrospinal Meningitis were under control without any deaths over the past weeks.

A few suspected cases had been taken to the laboratory, awaiting confirmation, he said, and stressed the need for strict hand washing practice.

The Director General urged the public to intensify hand washing and the use of sanitizers to prevent the spread of cholera, expressing concern that many Ghanaians had given up on the protocols, which had led to the cholera outbreak.

“The most important thing will be cleanness. We want people to clean their environment, wash their hands before they take any food,” he stated.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by ingesting food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

Ghana’s cholera outbreak, starting from October 2024, has so far confirmed a total of 480 infections and the death of 43, according to the GHS.

Five regions; Greater Accra, Central, Western, Eastern, and Ashanti have recorded the disease.

Data from the GHS indicated that as of January 21, 2025, 30 persons were on admission in various hospitals.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in the latest Cholera Situational Report (SITREP) revealed that 5,527 suspected cholera cases had so far been recorded in the five Regions.

Source: GNA