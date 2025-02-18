KNUST scientists develop high-precision material testing machine 

Researchers at the Mechanical Engineering Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, have developed a locally built machine designed to test the strength of various materials.

This new equipment christened, TechStress TS-50, aims to eliminate the need for importing foreign-made machines for testing materials like fibers, metals, and plastics.

The lead scientist, Professor Yesuenyeagbe Fiagbe, explained to the Ghana News Agency that, the project was born out of the need to study the properties of fibers in Ghana.

Initially, the team considered buying a testing machine, but realized they could build a local one.

This led to the creation of a highly accurate, flexible testing machine that can be used in various industries.

Prof Fiagbe indicated that the gadget could test not only fibers but also metals and plastics, giving accurate measurements of their strength and properties adding that, “what makes this machine special is its ability to collect and store data with very high accuracy.”

“The accuracy of this machine is as precise as 0.0004, allowing for detailed testing of even the smallest fibers,” he revealed.

The machine is equipped with advanced sensors, a touch screen, and electronic parts to make it easy to use and efficient.

Its high accuracy and ability to collect data make it an important tool for industries that need to test the strength of materials, such as cable manufacturing and wire production.

Prof. Fiagbe noted that for industries that produced cables and wires, it was important to ensure materials met the required standards over time.

The machine provides a reliable way to perform these tests, making it essential for quality checks and beyond its industrial applications, the machine is also expected to benefit educational institutions.

The gadget would also be useful in science labs, especially for experiments on material strength and stretching.

Professor Fiagbe expressed appreciation to Mr. George Ansong, a Research Assistant, who played a key role in developing the machine.

