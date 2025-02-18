National Peace Council faces eviction, appeals for relocation

Mr George Amoh, the Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council (NPC), has appealed to the government for relocation to a more suitable facility, citing security concerns and operational challenges.

He revealed that the Council faced a potential eviction after receiving two notices from the State Housing Company in 2023 and 2024.

Mr Amoh made the appeal on Monday during a familiarisation visit by Mr Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, the Minister for the Interior, to the NPC in Accra.

“As you can see for yourself, all the buildings around us have been pulled down. We received two notices last year and the year before instructing us to vacate this place to make way for the redevelopment of the enclave,” he said in a media briefing after the Minister’s visit.

“That is the situation we find ourselves in, and we do not feel secure here.”

Mr Amoh noted that the current premises, which housed over 35 staff members, had experienced flooding on three occassions, and was unsuitable for the Council’s peace-building work.

Mr Amoh disclosed that a previous eviction order, which required them to vacate by the first quarter of 2024, was halted following an intervention by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“We complained to the former President, who came to our aid and restrained any further action towards the planned eviction. So, they couldn’t touch this place because the President intervened. We are looking for a place where we can feel secure,” he said.

In addition to seeking relocation, Mr Amoh highlighted staffing and logistical challenges facing the NPC.

“The Peace Council has a staff strength of 87 across the country but ideally requires about 125 staff members. We have been working to gradually fill the gap over the years,” he said, and appealed for recruitment support.

He raised concerns about the lack of vehicles for regional offices, adding that since the creation of the six new regions, the Peace Council had established offices there but had not received any government vehicles.

“Not a single vehicle has been allocated to our regional offices, which makes our work difficult, especially for our elderly council members who often need to travel for mediation and peacebuilding efforts,” he said.

Mr Amoh said the Ministry of Finance had approved a warrant for the procurement of 10 vehicles about three years ago, but the process stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He appealed to the Interior Minister to help address those challenges, assuring that any government support would be reciprocated with enhanced performance in fulfilling the Council’s mandate.

Mr Muntaka, in response, assured the Council of government’s commitment to addressing those challenges, including securing a permanent and suitable office space.

“One of my prayers and hopes is that in His Excellency John Dramani Mahama’s effort to reset Ghana, if by the end of the four years we don’t do anything at all in trying to help the Peace Council, we should at least be able to say that it was during his tenure that the Peace Council had a befitting building,” he said.

The Minister emphasised the importance of sustainable funding and pledged to explore reliable sources; through the Government of Ghana (GoG) or private partnerships.

“We assure you that we’ll work very closely with you. As you can see, we have so many agencies under us, but when we chose to step out on our first day, we chose to come to the Peace Council because we know the essence of peace,” he said.

“…. I won’t sit here and pretend that we can solve all your problems in a day, but we will work tirelessly with you to address most of the challenges confronting the Council,” he assured.

The Minister commended the Peace Council for its dedication to peace, stability, reconciliation and nation-building.

“I would like to express my deepest appreciation for the National Peace Council’s dedication to promoting peace and stability in Ghana. Your efforts are a testament to the power of peace and reconciliation in nation-building,” he said.

Source: GNA