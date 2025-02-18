OSP removes former Finance Minister Ofori-Atta from Wanted List

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has removed from its Wanted List, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the former Minister of Finance of Ghana.

The decision to do so, the OSP says in a statement, stems from the fact that Mr Ofori-Atta has through his lawyers given a definite date when he will return to the jurisdiction.

On February 12, 2025, the OSP declared Mr Ofori-Atta a wanted person and a fugitive to justice for failing to “indicate a reasonable time of his return to the jurisdiction – although he had been informed by the OSP that he was a suspect in various suspected corruption and corruption-related cases and he had been directed to physically attend the OSP in Accra on a specified date and at a specified time for interviewing.”

According to the OSP, six days later on February 18, Mr Ofori-Atta through his lawyers has given the OSP a definite date of his voluntary return to the jurisdiction.

“This marks a major shift from Mr. Ofori-Atta’s previous intention of remaining outside the jurisdiction indefinitely,” the OSP said.

The OSP said it has subsequently on February 18 acceded to Mr. Ofori-Atta’s request as it deemed his stated date of voluntary return to the jurisdiction reasonable in the circumstances, and rescheduled the date of his attendance at the OSP taking into account his stated date of voluntary return to the jurisdiction.

Mr Ofori-Atta through his lawyers had told the OSP he was receiving medical treatment abroad and would be staying overseas indefinitely.

“Consequently, Mr. Ofori-Atta has been removed from the OSP’s list of wanted persons and the OSP ceases to consider Mr. Ofori-Atta a fugitive from justice pending his voluntary return to the jurisdiction circa his stated date,” the OSP added, noting that if he fails to voluntarily return to the jurisdiction circa his stated date, and if he fails to attend the OSP on the rescheduled date, he shall be re-entered on the OSP’s list of wanted persons and the OSP shall then consider him a fugitive from justice, and the OSP shall take all necessary legal steps to secure his return to the jurisdiction and attendance at the OSP at our own choosing.

