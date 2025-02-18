Government’s major task is to amend Constitution, ensure accountability – Mahama   

President John Dramani Mahama, has informed Ghanaians living in Ethiopia that the major tasks ahead of his Administration are to amend the Constitution, hold past and present Government officials accountable and stabilise the economy.

He was interacting with the Ghanaian Community living in Ethiopia at a dinner reception held in Addis Ababa for him.

The dinner reception formed part of the President’s itinerary during his recent participation in the 38th African Union Heads of State and Government Summit in Addis Ababa.

The event, which was held at the Residence of the Ghanaian Ambassador to Ethiopia began with speeches, seamlessly transitioned into a vibrant buffet dinner as the scent of exotic spices wafted through the air, teasing the taste buds and drawing everyone to the delectable spread of Ghanaian cuisine.

In his remarks, President Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to resetting Ghana and promoting good governance and accountability.

He painted a candid picture of Ghana’s economic struggles, revealing that the country had been grappling with severe economic crisis marked by unstable macroeconomic indicators.

He said the economic woes have been further complicated by Ghana’s debt crisis, noting that the country, under the previous administration was forced to admit to the international community that it was unable to pay its debt.

“For the first time in recent memory, we had to tell the rest of the world that we can’t pay our debt,” the President said.

To mitigate this risk, President Mahama said the government plans to re-establish the Sinking Fund to prevent future default.

He however, said the Government’s fiscal space remains severely constrained, with high expectations from citizens and limited resources to meet them.

He said a significant challenge facing the administration was the legacy of unfinished projects initiated by the previous government, including over 80 hospitals that required more than $1 billion to complete.

Touching on accountability, President Mahama said while the government would go after corrupt officials in the previous government, appointees in his government would also be held accountable according to their stewardship.

“Those of us in leadership must lead by example, be prepared to be held accountable for taking the public trust,” he said.

President Mahama said while people were excited about receiving appointments, they all must be reminded that “the green letter comes with a lot of responsibilities.”

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, highlighted Ghana’s impressive performance in the recent African Union elections, where the country secured three positions.

He attributed that success to the trust and confidence that Africans had in Ghanaians, saying, “Everyone on the continent believes that Ghanaians can be trusted, they will deliver.”

He reiterated the need for Ghana to increase its representation in international organizations.

Mr Joseph Ofosu-Appiah Duah, the President of the Ghana Community in Ethiopia, congratulated President Mahama on his re-election in the December 7, 2024, elections.

He expressed the community’s confidence in President Mahama’s leadership, vision, and dedication towards national development, expressing the hope that Ghana would continue to be a beacon of democracy, stability, and progress on the African continent under the President.

Source: GNA