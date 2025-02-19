Protesters storm GRIDCo, demand removal of NPP appointees  

Some National Democratic Congress (NDC) members, on Monday morning, stormed the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), demanding the removal of alleged appointees of the past New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

The protesters also questioned the rationale behind the appointment of Mr Mark Baah as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GRIDCo.

They claimed that Mr Mark Baah, the CEO, is a well-known NPP member who had a very close association with Mr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the former Minister of Energy.

The protesters who came on two buses claiming to have travelled from Tamale in the Northern Region with some wearing red bands, came along with coal pots and mattresses, declaring their intention to remain at the premises of GRIDCo until their demands were met.

They played drums, sang, and danced at the main entrance of the company, demanding to see the appointed CEO.

Security personnel at the company managed to prevent the alleged NDC protesters from barging into the premises, ensuring a violence-free protest.

Mr Osman Alhassan, one of the protesters, told the media that they were members of the NDC and were not happy with some of the appointments being made by President John Dramani Mahama.

He alleged that Mr Baah was among those who caused power challenges during Mahama’s tenure, stating that although he would retire in a few months, they did not trust him as he could use the few months to sabotage the Mahama government.

Mr Alhassan Imurana, another protester, noted that they planned to sleep at the premises of GRIDCo until the President revoked the appointment.

The group, however, left for the Ministry of Energy to present a petition on their request, stating that President Mahama must revoke the appointments, or they would return to the GRIDCo premises to continue their protest.

Source: GNA