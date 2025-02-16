Mahama backs AU’s call for Reparatory Justice

President John Dramani Mahama has backed the African Union’s (AU) call for Reparatory Justice for Africans and People of African Descent.

He noted that the AU’s decision underscores Africa’s collective commitment to addressing the historical injustices and their lingering consequences that had impacted generations of Africans and people of African descent.

President Mahama said this at the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on the theme: “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations.”

“This moment marks a significant milestone in our collective pursuit of justice, equity, and the long overdue recognition of the historical injustices that continue to shape the lives of Africans and the people of African descent worldwide,” President Mahama stated.

He said at the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU in February 2024, the Heads of State and Governments made a landmark decision to dedicate the year 2025 to the cause of Reparatory Justice.

He said in alliance with their broader struggle for liberation, unity, and socio-economic empowerment, as enshrined in Agenda 2063, the Africa they want, a vision for an integrated, peaceful, and prosperous continent.

“The transatlantic slave trade was one of the most heinous crimes against humanity.

Spanning about 400 years and forcibly displacing more than 12.5 million Africans, it is estimated that at least two million of our compatriots perished during the Middle Passage alone,” the President said.

“The legacy of this brutal system, along with colonialism, apartheid, genocide, and neo-colonial exploitation, have left deep and enduring scars on the fabric of our societies.

“Today, the descendants of enslaved Africans continue to face economic disparities, social inequality, systemic discrimination, and racial prejudices.”

He reiterated that addressing these challenges requires more than just acknowledging them; saying “it demands action”.

He said the economic impact of colonialism on Africa had been profound and that historical estimates suggest that the continent lost trillions of dollars in both human and material resources due to colonial exploitation.

President Mahama said the forced extraction of wealth, which included minerals, cash crops, and labor, deprived African nations of the capital and infrastructure necessary for sustainable development.

Adding that colonial policies intentionally stifled industrial growth, leading to a dependency on foreign economies that persist even to today.

He said the systemic plundering of Africa’s natural resources, coupled with the disruption of traditional governance structures, has resulted in lasting consequences, worsening poverty and development and inequality throughout the continent.

He said in November 2023, Ghana hosted the Accra Reparations Conference, a historic gathering that brought together African heads of state, scholars, and representatives of the global African diaspora to advance the reparations movement.

The President said the Accra conference reaffirmed the urgent need for comprehensive reparatory justice and laid the foundation for stronger advocacy and policy frameworks.

He said the 2025 AU theme of the year was therefore a call to galvanize efforts towards reparatory justice.

He said it was an appeal to ensure that the dignity, rights, and well-being of Africans and their descendants are fully restored.

“Reparations involves not only financial compensation, but also restitution, rehabilitation, and guarantees of non-repetition for the abuse of fellow human beings,” he said.

“It is also about truth-telling, historical accountability, and the restoration of agency to those who have been marginalized for centuries.”

President Mahama said the call for reparations extends beyond financial redress to encompass addressing structural inequalities, ensuring educational and economic opportunities, reclaiming cultural heritage, and amplifying the voice of Africa and the diaspora communities on the global stage.

Source: GNA